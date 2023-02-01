Slight increase in Sonoma County temperatures on the way, but so is the rain

Freezing conditions are on their way out of Sonoma County but a pair of seasonal rainstorms are heading to the North Bay later this week.

The storms should be beneficial and less hazardous than the atmospheric rivers that drenched Sonoma County in early January, said Matt Mehle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

“Both of them are to be on the lighter end,” he said.

The first storm is on tap for Thursday into Friday and could bring up to half an inch of rain. That will be followed by a weaker storm that may bring a quarter inch of precipitation Saturday into Sunday.

Daytime temperatures should mostly be in the upper 50s during the storms and nighttime conditions may reach the mid-40s. Mehle said conditions should be normal for this time of year.

We still have a couple more chilly nights and mornings ahead of us. Morning temperatures should start to rise again by Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RokvAnK16v — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 31, 2023

This follows the cooler temps that placed Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area under a frost advisory through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The advisory covered areas as far south as Monterey and California’s Central Coast.

Early Wednesday, temperatures were expected to fall as low as 33 degrees in and around Santa Rosa.

By Thursday morning, low temperatures should be closer to 36 degrees before reaching 44 degrees early Friday.

Early Wednesday, conditions were expected to be hazardous enough to affect “unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations,” according to the Weather Service. Frost could also kill sensitive outdoor vegetation that’s uncovered.

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials advised residents limit outdoor activity to avoid medical conditions like hypothermia and frostbite.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi