Small earthquake rattles Santa Rosa Monday night

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 18, 2021, 9:29PM
A small earthquake rattled parts of Santa Rosa Monday evening.

The magnitude 2.7 tremor struck at 8:22 p.m. at a depth of about 3.4 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Its epicenter was located on Santa Rosa’s Bicentennial Way near the Kaiser Permanente hospital, the geological website said.

Within 20 minutes, 165 people had reported to the website they had felt the quake.

It came two days after a magnitude 4.2 earthquake near the town of Aromas along the border of Monterey and San Benito counties that shook parts of the Bay Area.

