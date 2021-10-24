Subscribe

Small earthquake rattles Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 24, 2021, 9:16AM
A small earthquake near downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning was felt widely across Southern California.

The magnitude 3.6 quake hit just after 7 a.m. and was centered about a mile south-southeast of the Boyle Heights neighborhood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader said the quake was felt at the department's headquarters in Monterey Park.

Schrader said there have been no reports of damage or injury.

