Small earthquake rumbles Santa Rosa, epicenter northeast of city

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Santa Rosa Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which registered at 8:25 p.m., was centered 2.5 miles northeast of the city. It had a depth of 5.5 miles, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Did you feel the 3.2 in East Sant Rosa tonight? This and today’s events in Taiwan are a good reminder to be prepared for earthquakes. Visit https://t.co/uqFXnbH2L1

For information from the USGS on the shaker this evening in Santa Rosa, visit https://t.co/H3slDWb6x2 pic.twitter.com/51ACCuyiRQ — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) April 3, 2024

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi