A pair of small earthquakes jostled The Geysers geothermal area near the Sonoma-Lake county line Sunday. No damage was reported.

At about 8:40 a.m., a 3.0-magnitude temblor was registered about 4 miles northwest of the Geysers steam field.

Sunday afternoon around 2:30, another jolt hit. This one was shallower than the first, according to U.S. Geological Service data, and was measured at 3.8 magnitude.

An hour after the larger of the two quakes, six people had confirmed to the USGS that they’d felt it.

No word on any damage or injuries.