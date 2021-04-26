Subscribe

Small earthquakes rattle Lake Tahoe region of California, Nevada

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 26, 2021, 8:08AM

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A series of small earthquakes jolted the Lake Tahoe region of California and Nevada on Sunday.

A 3.7 magnitude quake struck at 8:33 a.m. centered about 4.5 miles (7.3 km) southeast of Dollar Point, California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It hit at a depth of 1.2 miles (2 km) and was followed by a 2.8 magnitude quake two minutes later and a 2.7 magnitude jolt at 8:45 a.m.

The USGS said light shaking was reported on all sides of the lake. No significant damage was reported.

