About 30 minutes after a small electrical fire broke out at Broadway Market on Thursday morning, customers were back to shopping at the bustling Sonoma store.

The fire, reported at about 6:30 a.m., sent employees out to the parking lot for a short spell while firefighters from Sonoma Valley Fire Department and Schell-Vista Fire Protection District checked out the space, which was deemed safe to continue business. The blaze was contained to a small portion of the store, and no damage was visible to customers.

There was not an immediate estimate available on the damage to the store.

