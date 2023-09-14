Small fire doesn’t slow Broadway Market

About 30 minutes after the blaze on Thursday morning, customers had again packed the store.|
EMILY CHARRIER
INDEX-TRIBUNE EDITOR & PUBLISHER
September 14, 2023, 8:00AM
About 30 minutes after a small electrical fire broke out at Broadway Market on Thursday morning, customers were back to shopping at the bustling Sonoma store.

The fire, reported at about 6:30 a.m., sent employees out to the parking lot for a short spell while firefighters from Sonoma Valley Fire Department and Schell-Vista Fire Protection District checked out the space, which was deemed safe to continue business. The blaze was contained to a small portion of the store, and no damage was visible to customers.

There was not an immediate estimate available on the damage to the store.

This is a breaking store, check back for details.

Contact editor/publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.

