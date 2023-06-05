A grass fire broke out Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of American Canyon but was contained in less than an hour, authorities reported.

First responders began receiving reports of a fire in the 2100 block of American Canyon Road, east of the city and west of Interstate 80, at about 2:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's online incident log.

American Canyon Fire Protection District crews were first to arrive, and Cal Fire later took command of the scene at about 3 p.m., according to Jason Clay, spokesperson for Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Vallejo Fire units also were called to the scene.

The flames' spread was stopped at about 0.39 acre with no injuries or damage to structures, he said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday evening.