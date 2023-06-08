With this story (and this week’s feature on Pregnant Mare Rescue), the Argus-Courier kicks off our Horses & Hearts series, an exploration of the connection between Petalumans and horses (and other farm-centered animals). In July, we will look at the mental health benefits of spending time with horses. Other stories will examine horses in art and literature, creative ways that some local horse ranchers have expanded their equine-adjacent services to include weddings and events, and more.

Most people love animals. Especially the cute, adorable, exotic and interesting animals.

But sometimes that’s not enough.

Between 85% and 90% of the animals encountered by visitors to Petaluma’s Stable Acres Ranch are rescues – surrendered by or confiscated from owners who, for an array of reasons, could not properly care for them.

The ranch’s 70-plus birds and beasts – a large number of them miniature horses and cows – now live under the care of American Made Miniatures Farm Sanctuary, a local nonprofit founded 3½ years ago by Jodi Richardson and her family, who’ve operated the farm for 16 years.

The small-but-busy miniature horse sanctuary is tucked between other ranches on Sonoma Mountain Road, its parking lot located just beyond a high wooden sign announcing “Stable Acres.” (Look for an artful installation of large tractor tires painted red, white and blue.)

The daily tours began about eight years ago as a way to educate the public, to give the animals some stimulation, and to help pay for the extraordinary costs of feeding, housing and caring for so many animals.

The average tour at Stable Acres is packed with information, part petting zoo and part movable feast, as Richardson – and sometimes one of her family members or farm volunteers – distributes containers of hand-cut carrots to feed to certain residents, while offering a steady stream of animal farm facts and eye-opening details. All of this is informally delivered while visitors move through and past the ranch’s various barns, sheds, pens, ponds and enclosures.

Though visitors will see plenty of examples of miniature animals, not all of the residents of Stable Acres are miniatures. Over the course of the hour-long tour, a visitor will encounter some or all of the following, in more-or-less this order: ducks, chickens, roosters, guinea fowl, African pygmy hedgehogs, guinea pigs, rabbits, miniature horses, miniature cows, miniature donkeys, goats, sheep, a Shetland cow, pigs, non-miniature horses, alpacas, a zebra, a zorse (half zebra, half horse), a zonkey (half zebra, half donkey), camels, emus and turtles.

“Let me grab some animals,” says Richardson, kicking off a recent 11 a.m. tour with a stop in front of the small-animal enclosures. She returns with an African pygmy hedgehog, which resembles a cross between some rare aquatic tidepool specimen and an industrial-strength hairbrush.

“People get them because they are cool,” she says, comfortably cradling the critter in one hand, as it begins to lick her hand. “But they are nocturnal so they don’t sleep at night, so there’s that.”

As Richardson invites folks to step forward and carefully stroke the spiky little mammal, she adds, “And they have a high-protein diet so their output stinks – and they have a lot of output.”

Then there’s a hedgehog’s habit of routinely foaming at the mouth and spreading the stuff all over their bodies as a deterrent to predators.

“It’s just something they do,” she said, “but a lot of people find it kind of hard to deal with.”

A lot of the bustling sanctuary’s smaller animals come in as “owner surrenders,” an occurrence Richardson says is sadly common, especially for creatures like rabbits and guinea pigs. Pet stores promote them as easy starter pets, but neglect to mention that they actually require a fair amount of care and cost.

“Rabbit neutering runs between $275 and $550 dollars per rabbit,” Richardson points out, “so you get a $20 dollar pet and your first veterinary bill is maybe $500 right off the bat.”

At Stable Acres, Richardson explains – leading the group into a roofed area containing enclosures for the rabbits and guinea pigs – the facility has access to a team of six vets. This includes an experienced “small animal specialist” who comes in regularly to trim the critters’ nails, diagnosing anything that might be a little off, treating them for parasites and, most importantly, verifying the genders of new animals before placing them with the others or re-homing them with a family that might be eager to adopt one or two animals, but isn’t prepared to care for a whole litter of them.

“Guinea pigs have a three-week gestation period,” states Richardson, “so a lot of times people think they are adopting two happy females, and suddenly they have a whole lot of babies. It happens all the time.”

At times, Richardson’s anecdotes are drowned out by the braying, crowing, mooing, grunting, screaming or bleating of animals recognizing the opportunity to eat some carrots and maybe have their hair stroked or brushed.

“We go through a lot of carrots,” Richardson says. “We have carrots that are cut for cows and pigs, carrots for sheep and goats, and carrots for camels and zebras. They are cut in certain ways because the camels and zebras get their carrots in their toys, so they have to be cubed, and with the cows and the pigs, to keep you guys safe, we cut them long and and skinny so they are easy to feed.”