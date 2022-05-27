Small Monte Rio fire with 3 starts contained

A fire that burned about a third of an acre Thursday evening in Monte Rio, which had three separate ignition points, was contained nearly two hours after it was reported, according to Cal Fire.

The initial blaze was reported at about 6:15 p.m., in the 9500 block of Bohemian Highway. It was followed by two other spot fires on the highway that started at about half-hour intervals one after the other, in the 8700 block and then at 7525 Bohemian Highway, Cal Fire confirmed.

Those fires were put out immediately, according to Cal Fire. All three fire starts are under investigation.

Neither Cal Fire nor the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office could confirm that any arrests had been made in this incident.

There were no report of injuries or property damage.

