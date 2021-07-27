Small plane bursts into flames in Truckee, number of passengers onboard unknown

Jul. 27—A small luxury plane crashed near a golf course in Truckee, Calif., around 1:20 p.m. Monday afternoon, killing everyone board, officials said.

The twin turbo jet Challenger 605 was landing at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it came into contact with forested terrain adjacent to the airport along Reynold Way, the airport said. The number of people on the plane has not yet been confirmed, but this model can hold 14 passengers, as well as two crew members.

"We haven't positively identified anyone on that aircraft," Shannan Moon, the Nevada County coroner, said at a Monday night press briefing. "We're not releasing any of the potential names or any things that ... we've been hearing some surmising on some questions as to who was on that aircraft. At this time, we haven't confirmed any positive identifications so we're not releasing any information and that is also to make sure that we absolutely care for the victims families who we have not notified because the victims haven't been notified.

The aircraft burst into flames and triggered a small wildfire near Ponderosa Golf Course.

"There's not much intact at the crash scene," Moon said.

Firefighters contained flames immediately and officials said there is no threat to Truckee. Some residents living on Stewart Court and Reynold Way were evacuated, according to the Sierra Sun.

There were no people on the ground harmed or structures damaged.

"We're very fortunate that it landed where it did and that no structures or people on the ground were harmed," Deverie Acuff, a spokesperson with the Truckee Police Department said.

The origin of the plane is unknown. While the Tahoe Basin was impacted by wildfire smoke on Monday, an airport spokesperson said the hazy conditions didn't restrict aircraft from landing and taking off at the airport.

The plane made radio contact with the tower before it crashed, but what was said hasn't been shared.

The Truckee airport announced it will be closed until Tuesday. The Truckee Police Department said Reynold Way is closed.

The Bombardier CL 600 jet crashed when the pilot was trying to land at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the incident is under investigation.

