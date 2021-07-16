Subscribe

Small plane crashes in Angwin vineyard in Napa County

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 16, 2021, 10:54AM
A small plane crashed in a vineyard in Angwin in Napa County Friday morning, Cal Fire said.

The plane took off from Angwin Airport and crashed in a nearby vineyard on Las Posadas Road at around 8:45 a.m., Cal Fire said.

Three people were aboard the plane, according to a tweet from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office would not provide an update on the condition of the pilot or two passengers. Cal Fire could not immediately say if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office, Federal Aviation Associated and National Transportation Safety Board have taken over responding to the crash, Cal Fire said.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

