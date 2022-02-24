Subscribe

Small plane crashes near Oceanside; 2 people injured

AP AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 24, 2022, 2:55PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO — A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in a field near the municipal airport in Oceanside, a Pacific coast city north of San Diego.

The pilot and a passenger were taken to local hospitals, said Oceanside Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Atenza. No one else was on board.

The crash was reported at around 12:47 p.m. The Cessna plane went down just shy of the airport's runway and crashed in a field, Atenza said.

One person was airlifted to a hospital and the other was taken by ambulance. No details were released about their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette