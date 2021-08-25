Small plane makes emergency landing in Ontario field

ONTARIO — The pilot escaped with minor injuries after a small plane made an emergency landing in a Southern California field on Wednesday, authorities said.

TV news footage from the scene showed the single-engine Cessna stopped with its left wing in the grass near a main road in Ontario, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

“The pilot is alert and being treated on scene. No bystanders were hurt and no homes were damaged,” the Ontario Police Department said on Twitter.

The pilot was the only person on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.