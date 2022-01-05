Small plane makes emergency landing on Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH — A small plane made a successful emergency landing on a Southern California beach, authorities said.
The Cessna 152 set down on the sand at Seal Beach early Tuesday afternoon after experiencing engine trouble, a police statement said.
A beachgoer recorded the landing on video.
The plane's two occupants were not injured and there was no harm to anyone on the ground.
The aircraft was towed from the beach.
