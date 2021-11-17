Small quake near San Francisco jolts East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO — A small earthquake struck east of San Francisco on Wednesday and was felt in several Bay Area cities and suburbs.

The magnitude 3.8 quake hit just before noon and was centered about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) northeast of San Ramon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The earthquake was felt across the East Bay, in Oakland, Hayward and in San Francisco, local media reported.