Small quake reported 2 miles east of Santa Rosa

FROM STAFF REPORTS
October 1, 2022, 8:49PM
A small earthquake was reported roughly two miles east of Santa Rosa just after 8 p.m.

There were no reports of damage from the quake, which according to initial readings occurred at 8:04 p.m. and registered 2.4 on the Richter Scale.

The Southern California Earthquake Data Center classified the temblor as a “micro” quake and estimated its depth at 5.6 miles below the earth’s surface.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

