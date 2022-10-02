Small quake reported 2 miles east of Santa Rosa

A small earthquake was reported roughly two miles east of Santa Rosa just after 8 p.m.

There were no reports of damage from the quake, which according to initial readings occurred at 8:04 p.m. and registered 2.4 on the Richter Scale.

The Southern California Earthquake Data Center classified the temblor as a “micro” quake and estimated its depth at 5.6 miles below the earth’s surface.

