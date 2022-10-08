The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a small structure fire early Saturday morning at a duplex just east of downtown on Stanford Street between 4th Street and Fair Oaks Avenue.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7026543&lat=38.44634110000001&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke emitting from multiple windows and the front door from a back unit,” said battalion chief Matt Gloeckner.

The 6:30 am fire started in a corner of the unit’s living room. The occupant was at home but evacuated after hearing the smoke alarms.

She was out front when officials arrived and after assessment by paramedics, she was transported to Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation. A man living in a front unit safely evacuated after waking to the sound of the back unit’s alarm.

Upon a search of the home, firefighters found no other occupants or pets. The cause is under investigation, but Gloeckner said there were $20,000 in damage.

You can reach staff writer Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.