Small turnout predicted for Windsor Town Council election

Windsor Town Council candidate Mike Wall had a wide lede over Stephanie Ahmad in the first results posted by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Tuesday.

With 4,593 mail-in ballots counted, Wall had 58.22% of the vote compared with Ahmad’s 38.97%.

The first votes received through the mail were tabulated on the county’s high-speed vote scanner and then posted at the registrar’s website at shorturl.at/emyOQ.

In-person voting for the Windsor Town Council special election at new voting centers was reported to be sparse on Tuesday but the Registrar and her chief deputy, Wendy Hudson, said there was a good amount of traffic at their drive-thru drop-off box on Monday.

So far the registrar’s office had received 5,411 mail-in ballots, counting all those that came in Monday and some from Tuesday’s mail, or 32% of the 16,903 eligible Windsor voters who received them, said Registrar Deva Proto.

“Traditionally we’ve seen low voter turnout when we have small special elections,” she said.

Windsor’s special council election in May, last year, attracted a 40% turnout, Proto said.

Final unofficial results of the election will not be available in the print edition of The Press Democrat until Thursday, but they will be posted online at pressdemocrat.com.

Wall, 45, is a health improvement consultant, and Ahmad, 37, is an attorney and member of the Windsor Unified School District board.

Whichever candidate wins will have to run again in November if they want to stay on the council, as their term will end in December. They will be filling a seat vacated when former Council member Sam Salmon was appointed mayor after former Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned.

