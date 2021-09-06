Small vegetation blaze dubbed Round fire spreads to 8 acres in Lake County

A small vegetation fire sparked near Clear Lake in Lake County around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon and grew to an estimated eight acres before Cal Fire and local firefighters halted its forward progress at about 2:40 p.m.

Cal fire officials think the Round fire started near Round Mountain Road, two or three miles northeast of Clearlake Oaks. The blaze was 10% contained by 3:30 p.m. At that time, Cal Fire had not determined whether any structures had been lost.

Four air tankers, two helicopters and a tactical plane are working the fire.

The small blaze was burning less than 10 miles from the footprint of the Cache fire, which destroyed 58 homes three weeks ago.

This story will be updated as necessary.