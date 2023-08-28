Vegetation fire sends smoke across Santa Rosa

A vegetation fire sent smoke across Santa Rosa before firefighters had it under control Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. and burned 9.7 acres in a field off Todd Road, just west of Highway 101, according to Sonoma County Fire.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.73348596020506&lat=38.387902595941526&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Its cause is under investigation and there were no reports of injuries or damage, Acting Battalion Chief Mike Stornetta said.

Flames were fueled by dry vegetation in temperatures in the high-80s.

Windy conditions pushed smoke into Santa Rosa, where a misty haze filled the region.

The smell of smoke also lingered in the area.

Heavy smoke was present through downtown and as far north as Mark West Springs Road.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi