SMART board to address LPG tanker storage in Schellville

Board members at SMART are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the agency’s new role overseeing freight-hauling operations on its tracks – as well as the future of the liquid petroleum gas tanker cars stored throughout much of the winter on the tracks in Sonoma Valley.

The storing of as many as 80 LPG tankers at a time on tracks in Schellville has been a point of contention with area residents, as well as Supervisor Susan Gorin, since the Northwestern Pacific Railroad tankers first rolled onto the southern Sonoma Valley tracks in 2016.

People opposed to the potentially hazardous gas tankers parked in the area have called them out as a threat to public safety.

In 2017, the SMART board came to a 30-year agreement with the North Coast Railroad Authority, the agency which previously oversaw freight operations, and Northwestern Pacific Railroad to allow the rail company to continue storing the tankers south of Sonoma.

At the time, SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian described the agreement as the safest solution for SMART. If a federal transportation board were to rule in favor of an NWP appeal, SMART might be subject to allowing LPG tankers stored anywhere upon the shared track, including areas of passenger service, he said.

“This agreement limits the hazardous materials storage only to LPG, and only to one area,” Mansourian said following the agreement four years ago.

Gorin at the time described herself as “not pleased” by the deal allowing the tankers to stay in Schellville, “one of the most fragile, and vulnerable areas in the county and an area highly susceptible to flooding and bay level rise.”

Another public meeting on the issue is scheduled for Sunday, at 12:30 p.m. at the Schellville Fire Department, where Gorin and Mansourian will address the storage of LPG tankers.

In a recent email to her constituents, Gorin reemphasized her concerns about the sensitive location of the tankers. “The LPG tanker cars… are normally stored on the dual tracks south of Fremont Drive,” she wrote. “But if that area is threatened by flooding, the rail cars are moved around the Valley, often close to the Sonoma Raceway along Arnold Drive.”

SMART has said it is prone to moving the tankers to higher ground when flooding in the Schellville area is a problem, as it can be during heavy rains.

The SMART board’s Wednesday meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. Visit sonomamarintrain.org/district-calendar for the Zoom link.

