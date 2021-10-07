SMART crossing outage causes Petaluma traffic jam

A technical malfunction of a train crossing signal was at the center of a traffic jam near downtown Petaluma Thursday afternoon.

According to SMART spokesperson Matt Stevens, an electrical component at the railroad crossing, located at Lakeville and E. Washington streets froze just before 1 p.m. Thursday, prompting a reset of the crossing.

“When this occurs, the railroad crossing is designed to go into ‘safe mode’ for the public’s protection until the component can be reset,” Stevens said in an emailed statement. “Safe mode is crossing gates in the down position.”

The crossing was down for about 35 minutes, causing traffic to back up throughout the area.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.