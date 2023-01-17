A portion of westbound Highway 37 remains closed Tuesday morning due to flooding from the Novato Creek, according to Caltrans.

One right lane of the westbound side of the roadway is closed from Highway 101 to Atherton Avenue. There is no estimated time the lane will reopen, according to a tweet from Caltrans District 4.

#TRAFFICALERT All lanes on State Route-37 eastbound are now open in Marin County as of 11 a.m. on Monday. The left lane heading westbound on SR-37 is open. The right lane remains closed. No ETA when that will be open. Go to Caltrans QuickMap: https://t.co/JdGA649Ak7 for updates. — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) January 16, 2023

The all lanes in this portion of Highway 37 were closed due to flooding from Saturday afternoon to about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Overflow from the nearby creek, a result of the recent series of storms that have inundated the North Bay, overwhelmed the levee and spread onto the roadway, officials said.

The roadway reopened Monday after crews spent much of the weekend working to clear the floodwaters,

Caltrans workers used pumps to drain away the water and monitored rainfall as there was a continued concern “the creek (would) swell, with the danger of it overflowing the (levee) again,” the agency tweeted Sunday.

All trips on Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will have delays of up to 20 minutes Tuesday due to the flooding.

Residents using SMART can plan ahead for the delays by using the Transit app or by tracking the trains using the online mapping tool.

SMART experienced delays throughout the weekend because the flooding caused “speed restrictions and subsequent train delays,” officials said in an email.

A bus bridge was established Monday between the Novato Hamilton and Novato Downtown stops because of flooding at Hanna Ranch Road, according to an email from SMART.

