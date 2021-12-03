Subscribe

SMART Holiday Express Toy Drive set for Saturday

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2021, 8:41PM

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will hold a toy drive in Santa Rosa Saturday.

The Holiday Express Toy Drive will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Railroad Square SMART Station, 7 Fourth St.

Organizers are looking for unwrapped toys, games and sports balls for children between the ages of 2 and 17.

Donors will make their contributions from their vehicles while holiday music plays.

Prizes and candy also will be handed out while first responders and volunteers in holiday attire will pass out goodies and free SMART tickets.

Donations will be distributed to local families who have pre-registered. Information: sonomatoydrive.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

