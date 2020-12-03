Subscribe

SMART holiday toy and food drive this weekend

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2020, 5:00PM
Updated 3 hours ago

SMART Holiday Express toy drive

When: Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: Santa Rosa downtown Railroad Square station, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Novato Hamilton station, 3-5 p.m.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will host its annual Holiday Express toy and food drive on Saturday to collect donated gifts and food for redistribution this winter to less fortunate families in the two counties.

For the fifth year running, SMART asks residents to drop off a new, unwrapped toy or nonperishable food item at two of its stations, in Santa Rosa and Novato, where specially decorated holiday trains will be parked for tours. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, donations will be accepted in a drive-thru format.

Masked participants can still hop aboard the parked train for a safe, socially distanced tour and receive a ticket for a free ride on SMART at a future time. For more information, visit sonomamarintrain.org/holidayexpress2020.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

SMART Holiday Express toy drive

When: Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: Santa Rosa downtown Railroad Square station, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Novato Hamilton station, 3-5 p.m.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine