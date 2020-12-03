SMART holiday toy and food drive this weekend

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will host its annual Holiday Express toy and food drive on Saturday to collect donated gifts and food for redistribution this winter to less fortunate families in the two counties.

For the fifth year running, SMART asks residents to drop off a new, unwrapped toy or nonperishable food item at two of its stations, in Santa Rosa and Novato, where specially decorated holiday trains will be parked for tours. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, donations will be accepted in a drive-thru format.

Masked participants can still hop aboard the parked train for a safe, socially distanced tour and receive a ticket for a free ride on SMART at a future time. For more information, visit sonomamarintrain.org/holidayexpress2020.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.