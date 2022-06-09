SMART launches train service to San Francisco Giants ferry for two games in June

Sonoma County baseball fans have the chance to travel to two San Francisco Giants home games this month without fighting traffic thanks to the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District.

Under a pilot program announced earlier this month, the Petaluma-based transit agency will offer SMART train service to meet the San Francisco Giants ferry, running between Larkspur and Oracle Park, for the team’s 1:05 p.m. baseball games on June 12 and June 26.

A southbound SMART train will depart those days at 9:31 a.m. from the Sonoma County Airport station, getting to the Larkspur station at 10:50 a.m. The returning northbound train will depart Larkspur 30 minutes after the ferry from Oracle Park docks.

The Golden Gate Ferry service to Oracle Park leaves the Larkspur dock 1½ hours before game time and departs Oracle Park 30 minutes after the last out of the game.

“This has the potential to be a real game changer for North Bay sports fans,” said David Rabbitt, Chair of the SMART Board of Directors and Sonoma County Supervisor, in a statement.

For tickets and more information, visit sonomamarintrain.org.