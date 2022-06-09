Subscribe

SMART launches train service to San Francisco Giants ferry for two games in June

CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2022, 1:47PM
Sonoma County baseball fans have the chance to travel to two San Francisco Giants home games this month without fighting traffic thanks to the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District.

Under a pilot program announced earlier this month, the Petaluma-based transit agency will offer SMART train service to meet the San Francisco Giants ferry, running between Larkspur and Oracle Park, for the team’s 1:05 p.m. baseball games on June 12 and June 26.

A southbound SMART train will depart those days at 9:31 a.m. from the Sonoma County Airport station, getting to the Larkspur station at 10:50 a.m. The returning northbound train will depart Larkspur 30 minutes after the ferry from Oracle Park docks.

The Golden Gate Ferry service to Oracle Park leaves the Larkspur dock 1½ hours before game time and departs Oracle Park 30 minutes after the last out of the game.

“This has the potential to be a real game changer for North Bay sports fans,” said David Rabbitt, Chair of the SMART Board of Directors and Sonoma County Supervisor, in a statement.

For tickets and more information, visit sonomamarintrain.org.

