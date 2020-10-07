SMART poised to refinance construction debt by selling up to $160 million in bonds

SMART is set to consider a plan to refinance tens of millions of dollars in debt tied to construction of its initial operating line by selling up to $160 million in bonds, a move that rail agency officials say could save them up to $3 million a year.

The plan before the board of directors Wednesday comes just seven months after voters rejected an early sales tax renewal that Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit said was needed to refinance rising debt costs, now at more than $17 million a year and soaking up an ever greater share of the operating budget.

Not counting interest, the agency has about $137 million in bond debt from 2011 tied to building the $653 million system.

Without the long-term tax extension to borrow against, SMART was forced to slash $7 million this spring from its budget, including cutting some commuter routes and dropping all weekend service, while tapping $7 million from its limited financial reserves.

The agency’s board at that time also directed staff to explore refinancing its debt, borrowing against the remaining nine years of the existing quarter-cent sales tax.

The move comes as SMART and many other government agencies dependent on sales tax revenues are dealing with added budget volatility amid the coronavirus recession. Public transit operators have been hit two-fold, seeing sharp ridership declines and resulting drops in fare box income.

The silver lining, if there is one for SMART, is that rock bottom interest rates make it less expensive to borrow money ― or refinance existing debt.

“We’re trying to make lemonade out of lemons,” said Erin McGrath, SMART’s chief financial officer. “In the time of COVID, it’s one of the few things we can move forward to manage what is an unmanageable pandemic.”

She said the projected annual savings from the plan was only about a quarter of the figure that SMART had hoped to save yearly from a wider refinancing move that would have been tied to the tax renewal.

“But if you told me a year ago we could save $3 million, I’d have said it’s not going to happen,” McGrath said.

The 2011 bond sale of $190 million helped give SMART money up front to speed its rail construction. But rising annual debt payments in recent years have eaten into its operating budget. This year’s $17 million-plus bond payment is about 45% of projected sales tax revenues, and the payment is set to reach $22 million in 2028, the year before the debt must be paid in full.

The savings from a new bond sale would come from the difference in interest rates paid by SMART. The existing bonds carry rates of 5%. The new bonds are estimated to carry rates of 1.84%, according SMART. SMART will seek up to $160 million to pay off the principle and interest due on the existing bonds through March 2022.

The sale costs, including transaction fees and a contract with San Francisco-based consulting firm Public Financial Management to guide the process, are estimated at $658,000.

Refinancing now, rather than after SMART takes another run at a sales tax extension, gives it a shorter period in which to repay any new bonds.

Still, board members said Tuesday they didn’t see a significant downside amid a favorable bond market, signaling that they would jump at the chance to lower annual debt payments.

“I think it’s really key right now,” said Novato Councilman Eric Lucan, SMART’s board chair. “With everything we’re facing with COVID and trying to continue to provide a great service to Marin and Sonoma, it offers lot more flexibility, and flexibility over time.”

In April, the post-election refinancing concept came before SMART’s Citizens Oversight Committee, which provides the agency with input and reviews financial matters that relate to SMART’s strategic plan. Several members of the committee, including Chair Russ Colombo, president and chief executive officer of the Bank of Marin, have backgrounds in finance.

The citizen group did not make a formal recommendation whether the SMART board should pursue the sale of new bonds to refinance old debt, and an update on the plan with new record-low interest rates has yet to come back to the seven-member committee. But David Oster, a member of the committee and retired attorney who specialized in bond law, said refinancing the debt now appeared to be a shrewd decision.

“I think that this is a good move. It’s a wise thing to do fiscally,” Oster said. “I expressed publicly six months ago to the SMART board that there’s going to be one shot at refunding (the bonds). As long as they realize that, and the rates are low enough, it makes sense.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.