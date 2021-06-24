SMART reaches 2 million-passenger milestone

SMART passed the 2 million passenger mark Wednesday, representing another milestone for the 4-year old commuter railroad that runs on a 43-mile line from Larkspur to near the Sonoma County Airport.

Agency leaders and train conductors handed out free passes for future travel to riders on some trains Wednesday to celebrate the occasion.

SMART launched service in August 2017, almost nine years after Sonoma and Marin county voters approved funding for the railroad.

Expansion north to Windsor, Healdsburg and ultimately Cloverdale has been halted by a lawsuit over Bay Area bridge tolls that has tied up funding for regional transportation projects.

In a smaller milestone this week, the SMART system on Tuesday had 931 passengers, its highest since the pandemic began, agency spokesperson Matt Stevens said.

SMART has sought to lure riders back as the economy reopens, dropping fare prices as it expanded train service.