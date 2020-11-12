SMART reviewing safety measures at San Rafael crossing after third collision

At the direction of its appointed board, SMART is exploring potential safety upgrades at a road-level crossing in northern San Rafael that has been the site of three collisions involving the passenger train in less than five months — two of which were fatal. The pair of deaths stand as the only fatalities on the SMART line so far this year.

“Obviously the public has concerns that there have been three incidents in a fairly short amount of time,” Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly, whose district includes the crossing, told fellow SMART board members during the regular bimonthly meeting last week. “I’m wondering if additional warning systems are being contemplated at that location or may be needed there.”

The discussion was the first for the 12-member board in the wake of the crashes on the tracks at North San Pedro and Los Ranchitos roads.

The most recent collision happened on Oct. 27 when an 89-year-old San Rafael woman failed to stop and drove her pickup truck through a lowered gate arm and into the side of a northbound train, according to San Rafael police.

The woman, whose name was withheld by police, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Her Nissan Frontier pickup was dragged by the train along the tracks and thrown down an embankment. She was found to be at fault in the accident but was not issued a citation, said San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink.

It was the second collision involving a vehicle at the same crossing in less than six weeks. An 82-year-old woman driving a sedan died Sept. 17 from injuries she sustained several days after an accident involving the SMART train.

On July 3 at the same crossing, a 36-year-old bicyclist was run over and killed by the train after riding under the lowered cross arm. San Rafael police ruled his death an accident.

SMART staff, including public safety, engineering and operations personnel, conducts reviews of crash sites with local police, fire and public works departments. In each case this year, all state- and federally regulated safety equipment operated as it was intended, Jennifer McGill, SMART’s public safety chief, told the board.

“That’s the common denominator in all of these incidents,” she said. “They’re all drastically different in their circumstances, but in this recent example, the gate arm was down and the driver unfortunately went right through it and went into the train.”

Still, SMART board members, including San Rafael Mayor Gary Phillips, pushed staff to work with the city to come up with additional safeguards, be they extra crossing gate arms, road rumble strips leading up to the tracks, or other attention-grabbing devices for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians as they near a passing train.

“It’s something we can certainly look at since we’ve had some incidents. But there is an awful lot going on out there already,” said Bill Gamlen, SMART’s chief engineer. “At this location, we probably have in the neighborhood of 15 flashing lights that go off during the grade-crossing event. I know occasionally you can actually get too much stuff — they refer to it as light pollution or street sign pollution — where it distracts the motorist.”

Possible upgrades, according to the city, could include road striping and extending the concrete median that divides the roadway’s east- and westbound lanes, Gamlen said. He called Phillips’ suggestion of rumble strips approaching the tracks “an interesting idea” that he would bring to San Rafael’s public works department. SMART will take more public feedback at its virtual listening session for San Rafael on Thursday evening.

SMART oversees 63 public road-level crossings along its 45-mile line between Larkspur and north of Santa Rosa. The 3-mile rail extension north to Windsor expected to be finished next year will add five more public crossings.

The agency has recorded 14 deaths since launching passenger service in August 2017, of which eight have been ruled suicides. During that time, there have been four other train collision incidents where the person involved survived, including the most recent last month.

After a string of eight deaths in 2019, including five ruled suicides, SMART increased patrols, added signs and spent about $500,000 to install more sidewalk fencing at many of the crossings to slow pedestrians and bicyclists and force them to pay more attention. The crossing at North San Pedro and Los Ranchitos roads in San Rafael was among those that received extra fencing.

San Rafael resident Michael Lipton said he lives near the crossing, and that so far SMART’s response has been insufficient. During last week’s board meeting, he called on the rail agency and its partners to install stop signs as well as slow the train through the crossing.

“There’s a lot of specifics about this intersection that it seems engineering is not looking at for a realistic solution to correct the human behavior aspect of this, and I think that’s the part that you’re missing,” Lipton told the board. “I get that all of these crossings are dangerous, but this one, I mean, how many more accidents do we need before we finally put the stop sign in?”

Farhad Mansourain, SMART’s general manager, reiterated that “safety is paramount” for the agency. But even if the train were slowed to just 15 mph through the crossing, he said it would still take the length of a football field to come to a stop, which is why the public awareness around the tracks remains critical.

“The train simply cannot come to a stop from the time they see somebody who has broken the laws of the road and is doing something,” Mansourian said. “Every time that we have one of these incidents, we stop and look at everything all over again. We will continue evaluating till we can see if we can eliminate or minimize this, but also I want to remind us that as long as we have at-grade crossings, the unfortunate reality is this is where all of the conflicts take place.”

In other business, SMART directors voted 12-0 to hire Heather A. McKillop as the agency’s next chief financial officer. She will replace Erin McGrath, who is leaving SMART after a decade in the role. McKillop, currently the finance chief of the Denver-metro area’s public transit system, starts with SMART on Nov. 30.

“I know I have big shoes to fill,” McKillop told the SMART board by video call. “It’s going to be a big change, but I am really looking forward to working with this organization. Even though the size of the agency is different, I think the issues tend to be the same, and I look forward to working with all of you, and hopefully, at some point, meeting everyone in person.”

