SMART train hits car after driver goes through gate

No injuries were reported after a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train collided with a car after its driver went through a lowered gate Friday afternoon in Rohnert Park.

The collision occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on railtracks at Golf Course Drive where a westbound motorist “drove under the arm and into the path of the train,” said Lt. Kelly Koffler of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Major damage was visible to the front of a Ford Crown Victoria at the scene.

Its driver got out of the car and Koffler said he was not arrested.

The southbound SMART train came to a stop just beyond the intersection.

SMART spokesman Matt Stevens said buses were dispatched to transport riders around the collision site until the investigation was completed.

He said he did not know how many people were on the train at the time of the collision, which happened directly east of Highway 101.

Golf Course was shut down between Commerce Boulevard and Roberts Lake Road but all lanes were open by 5:30 p.m.

The collision is the second one to occur in Sonoma County since October when a train and minivan collided in Santa Rosa.

The driver in that case was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol when he drove through crossing gates. No one on the train was injured.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi