All Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit trains will be delayed 20 to 30 minutes Thursday morning due to a motorist who drove onto the tracks in Petaluma.

Around 6:50 a.m., a person drove onto onto the tracks near East Washington Boulevard in downtown Petaluma, said Julia Gonzales, a SMART spokesperson.

The vehicle has been towed and service has resumed, but the incident resulted in delays which will continue throughout the morning commute, Gonzales said.

