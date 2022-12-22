SMART train delays after motorist drives onto tracks in Petaluma

A person drove onto the tracks in downtown Petaluma around 6:50 a.m., a SMART spokesperson said.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 22, 2022, 8:41AM
Updated 2 hours ago

All Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit trains will be delayed 20 to 30 minutes Thursday morning due to a motorist who drove onto the tracks in Petaluma.

Around 6:50 a.m., a person drove onto onto the tracks near East Washington Boulevard in downtown Petaluma, said Julia Gonzales, a SMART spokesperson.

The vehicle has been towed and service has resumed, but the incident resulted in delays which will continue throughout the morning commute, Gonzales said.

