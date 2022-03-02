Man uninjured, placed on psychiatric hold after SMART train collision

A man was placed on a psychiatric hold Tuesday afternoon after SMART officials said he was struck, but uninjured, by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train at the Santa Rosa Downtown station Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involved a slow-moving southbound train and happened about 3:36 p.m., SMART spokesman Matt Stevens said.

Santa Rosa officers responded to a report about the crash. They found the man had been standing on the tracks at the station, but could not determine whether he had actually been struck, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The man did not require medical attention, though he was placed on a psychiatric hold after the incident, Mahurin said. Mahurin declined to provide the man’s name or other information about him due to the nature of the call.

Stevens reiterated that the man was struck by the SMART train when asked about Mahurin’s statement, but declined to provide more information Tuesday.

The train involved in the crash resumed its route about 45 minutes after the collision, Stevens said.

A northbound and southbound train were delayed for 15 minutes at 4:30 p.m., the agency said in a post. The line’s northbound 28 train, which was scheduled for the downtown station at 6:08 p.m., was also delayed by 25 minutes, SMART said.

SMART will launch an inquiry into the collision, Stevens added.

