Chris Smith: World War II vet celebrates 105th birthday with Sonoma County airport party

Present for a small but exuberantly roaring birthday celebration Saturday at the Sonoma County Airport was not a single person who’ll ever think or utter: Please, don’t let me live past 100.

The party’s guest of honor, Al Maggini, is the county’s oldest World War II veteran, one of its leading community volunteer-philanthropists, a kick in the pants and proof that it can be fun to be nearly 105. He turns that age Sept. 5.

...

MAGGINI WORKED as a stockbroker into his 90s and past age 100 was regularly driving his black Porsche Carrera GTS over the hill to Napa Valley to see the woman in his life. Saturday at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, he lit up upon receiving a large-format photo calendar of classic airplanes.

Which is featured for September? A four-engine Boeing B-17 Super Fortress like the one in which he flew 35 combat missions as a navigator over Europe in World War II.

“There’s the sweetheart,” he said as he eyed the picture of a B-17 from his seat of honor within the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport’s historic Butler hangar.

Wheels turned inside the tall and elegant man’s head as he admired the four-engine bomber, a workhorse in the grinding quest to subdue Nazi Germany.

“That thing could take more hits,” he said of the B-17. “You should have seen the holes it could take and keep flying.”

Maggini, who at 27 was the old guy of his crew, recalled that he and his nine fellow crewmen were incredibly fortunate to have completed nearly three dozen bombing missions without suffering any injuries. But they took a lot of hits and on some missions saw many fellow crews go down.

“On two of them ... I’m very lucky to be here,” he said. He mentioned the mission over Mersberg on which eight of the 36 bombers didn’t make it back home.

...

AFTER THE WAR, Maggini returned to his native San Francisco and to his wife, Helen. He resumed his young career as a stockbroker. In 1947 he and Helen moved to Sonoma Valley and he opened an office of Mitchell, Jones & Templeton, later founding the Merrill Lynch office in Santa Rosa.

He delved right into community life in Sonoma County, impacting lives and setting records as he served 36 years as a trustee at Santa Rosa Junior College and setting out on a quest that continues to this day to support and sustain the mission of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

...

WIDOWED SINCE he lost Helen in 2002, Maggini gazed skyward on Saturday as pilot Phil Gattuso saluted his impending birthday with several low passes in a sweet, rumbling, single-engine World War II-era North American T-6 trainer.

Lynn Hunt, a pillar of the Pacific Coast Air Museum, fired up the twin props of a Grumman C-1A carrier-based transport plane, knowing the song of the engines would be familiar to the party’s guest of honor.

Just to make sure, Hunt noted to Maggini that the Grumman’s Curtiss-Wright radial engines were the same as the four that powered a B-17.

The birthday party’s master of ceremonies, KZST news director Ted Williams, presented Maggini a gift: An American flag that just two weeks ago flew over the U.S. Capitol building.

A certificate accompanying the flag, signed by the chief of the Capitol police, thanked former 1st Lt. Maggini for his service to his country and to the 509th Squadron, 351st Bomb Group, 8th Air Force.

Exactly one week before his 105th birthday, Maggini stood and thanked everyone for everything. And with that, he was ready for lunch.

