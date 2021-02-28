Smoke alerts passerby to Santa Rosa apartment fire

Firefighters early Sunday were called to the scene of a fire before it burned beyond the carpet by a fireplace, officials said.

Smoke was pouring out of a first-story window of the Harvest Lane triplex off West Third Street about 7:50 a.m., prompting someone to dial 911, Santa Rosa Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said.

No one was home when firefighters arrived, and they found a small fire in the carpet near a fireplace, he said.

Investigators suspect the fire originated with the fireplace, but Sunday morning they were still trying to reach the occupants of the apartment.

“It seems like there was a fire in the fireplace, and they left it unattended,” Jenkins said. “We’re assuming it rolled out of the fireplace.”

Firefighters ventilated the home to get rid of the smoke and removed sheetrock see if the fire had set into the wall — finding that it had not.

Jenkins said it was lucky they were alerted the fire before it destroyed more of the home.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.