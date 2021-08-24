Smoke from California wildfires closes Reno schools again

RENO, Nev. — Schools in the Reno area of northern Nevada were closed Tuesday for a second straight day as smoke from massive wildfires burning in neighboring California caused hazardous air quality.

The Washoe County School District serves 67,000 students in Reno, Sparks and Incline Village at Lake Tahoe.

The poor air quality on Monday resulted in canceled flights and closures of schools, parks and popular summer beaches in the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas.

The National Weather Service said prevailing winds from the west mean “significant smoke and air quality impacts" will continue much of this week, affecting Reno, Lake Tahoe, Carson City and other areas.

In Las Vegas, more than 400 miles (644 kilometers) south of Reno, Clark County air quality officials issued a smoke advisory for Tuesday.

Thousands of firefighters were working to contain a dozen large California blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.