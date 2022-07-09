Smoke from California's Washburn Fire in Yosemite headed for Tahoe

If you're planning to be in California's Tahoe Basin this weekend, you may smell a tinge of wildfire smoke in the air.

A wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park exploded overnight, sending out a massive cloud of smoke. The Washburn Fire started Thursday and was over 460 acres by Friday evening. The National Weather Service said that weather models show winds pushing the smoke from the fire into the Sierra Nevada, Lake Tahoe area and Nevada over the weekend.

"We're looking at satellite and it looks like a line of smoke blowing northeastward from where the fire is," Katrina Hand, a forecaster with the weather service, said. "We have some south to southwest winds in the forecast and some onshore winds funneling that will push the smoke northeastward into Nevada — and it does look like it could be heading into the Tahoe direction today and through the weekend."

Hand said this weather pattern will persist through the weekend.

On Friday morning, PurpleAir showed air quality in the Tahoe Basin deteriorating, with most locations at the yellow level that's considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma.

The Washburn Fire started south of the Mariposa Grove at about 2 p.m. on July 7. The grove was evacuated Thursday and is closed until further notice, Yosemite National Park said. Yosemite National Park spokesperson Scott Gediman told SFGATE on Friday morning that flames had reached the lower grove.

The Electra Fire in Amador County also sent some smoke into the Tahoe Basin in recent days. Hand said smoke over the fire on Friday morning was minimal. The fire was 4,428 acres and 65% contained on Friday.

Last August, the Caldor Fire reached more than 220,000 acres and blanketed the Tahoe Basin with wildfire smoke, with air quality reaching unhealthy, even dangerous, levels. The amount of smoke being produced by the Washburn Fire is nowhere near Caldor Fire levels.

You can get updates on air quality at the Environmental Protection Agency's website: fire.airnow.gov.