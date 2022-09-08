Smoke from Mosquito Fire pushes into Lake Tahoe basin, more coming

Air quality on Lake Tahoe's South Shore deteriorated early Thursday as smoke from California's Mosquito Fire burning near Foresthill pushed east.

Weather radars showed smoke over the Tahoe Basin on Thursday morning, said Mark Deutschendorf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Reno.

"We'll probably see a few hours of improvement, but then with the activity of the Mosquito Fire, most of the Tahoe basin will see a push of smoke in the afternoon," Deutschendorf told SFGATE on the phone.

Light westerly winds will nudge the sooty air east in the afternoon, but Deutschendorf said overnight winds will shift to north to northeast, kicking the smoke into the Central Valley and the west slopes of the Sierra foothills.

The Purple Air website showed unhealthy air quality levels around South Lake Tahoe with Air Quality Index readings over 190 just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, while the site revealed levels that are considered moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the North Shore. AirNow, a website run by the Environmental Protection Agency, showed unhealthy air quality in South Lake Tahoe with AQI readings up to 175.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, is based on a scale from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the higher the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. An AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 signals hazardous conditions. Both Purple Air and Air Now use this scale. AirNow, a website run by the Environmental Protection Agency, indicated that air quality in the Tahoe area is moderate.

Air Now uses AQI readings from highly accurate sensors monitored by the EPA. Many of the Purple Air sensors are installed by everyday people and connected to the company's app. Purple Air readings are often higher than those on Air Now.

The Purple Air site has a filter that you can apply to the map to correct the inflated numbers. In the upper-left corner of the map under the Purple Air logo, you can click on "US EPA" and apply the LRAPA filter.

The Mosquito Fire ignited near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday. The blaze had reached 5,705 acres with no containment as of Wednesday night.