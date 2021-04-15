Subscribe

Smoke in Sonoma Valley from residential burns, officials say

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 15, 2021, 12:27PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Smoke in the Sonoma Valley made some people nervous late Thursday morning, but Redcom said the fires being reported are residential burns.

A dispatcher said about two dozen people had called in to emergency dispatch to report the smoke near Kenwood and Glen Ellen, but the fires are under control.

Residential burns are permitted at this time of year, though residents still need permits and to check the air quality before burning on their properties.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette