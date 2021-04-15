Smoke in Sonoma Valley from residential burns, officials say

Smoke in the Sonoma Valley made some people nervous late Thursday morning, but Redcom said the fires being reported are residential burns.

A dispatcher said about two dozen people had called in to emergency dispatch to report the smoke near Kenwood and Glen Ellen, but the fires are under control.

Residential burns are permitted at this time of year, though residents still need permits and to check the air quality before burning on their properties.

