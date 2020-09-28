Subscribe

Smoke layer over fire grounds air attack

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2020, 10:53AM
A layer of smoke over the fire has air tankers and helicopters grounded, Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said in a text.

“Visibility very poor on Hwy 12 side (of the fire),” he said. “Can’t fly until smoke layer lifts.”

The air attack has started on the Napa County side of the fire, Kerrie Lindecker, an aide to state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said in an email.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said by telephone he saw a helicopter drop water on flames east of St. Helena.

