Smoke from Northern California wildfires swept into the North Bay on Wednesday will linger until a cold front and accompanying winds push it out Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents will see a similar haziness Thursday as they did the day before, said Dylan Flynn, lead meteorologist of the weather service’s Monterey office. However, it will be at a slightly lower concentration due to the now larger marine layer.

Good morning! It's looking breezy later today and tonight both along the coast and through the gaps and passes. Gusty conditions possible in the East Bay hills early tonight. Otherwise a bit cooler today with more pronounced cooling by Friday into Saturday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/8M3susose3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 31, 2023

As of 10:30 a.m., Napa and Sonoma counties have a “moderate” air quality index rating, meaning the quality is acceptable but may be harmful those more sensitive to air pollution, according to AirNow.

Portions of Mendocino and Lake counties have a rating of “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” a step above moderate in which some vulnerable groups may see negative health effects.

The smoke is not expected to stick around into Friday, though, Flynn said.

“An approaching cold front is going to push basically all of the smoke out,” he said. “By the time the sun rises tomorrow, we don’t expect any smoke throughout the entire Bay Area.”

The cold front began moving south into Humboldt County Thursday morning and is expected to reach the North Bay by the early afternoon. The trough is expected to bring onshore winds, cooler temperatures and the potential for some light drizzle in coastal areas, with a slight chance for the rain moving to interior valleys.

Friday ― the first meteorological day of fall ― will be about 10 degrees cooler than Thursday, with daytime highs expected to reach into the 70s, Flynn said.

“Friday will actually feel like fall,” he said. “It’ll be substantially cooler throughout the entire area due to that cold front.”

The cooler temperatures will slowly heat up to normal levels throughout the weekend, Flynn said.

Some smoke may come back Friday afternoon into the North Bay, in areas such as northern Sonoma County, but it will have a minor, localized impacts and will be pushed out by Friday night.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.