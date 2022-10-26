Smoke to be visible Thursday from prescribed burn north of Santa Rosa

Smoke is expected to be visible Thursday across areas of Sonoma and Napa counties as the result of a prescribed burn, fire officials said.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit will burn open grasslands and forest undergrowth on 105 acres of the Pepperwood Preserve, along a ridge that separates Franz Valley and the Mark West area north of Santa Rosa. The burn is meant to promote healthy forests and reduce wildfire risk.

The burn is also held to mimic natural ecological processes by returning fire to the landscape — to promote native plant propagation, wildlife habitats and reduce fuels.

Cal Fire asks the public not report the burn to local first responders as they will already be aware of the plan.

Prescribed burns are carefully planned and must meet strict criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management and fire safety guidelines. The planned operation is subject to last-minute changes as a result of conditions, officials said.

Trained wildland firefighters will conduct the burn, which will comply with requirements of the Northern Sonoma county Air Pollution Control District, Cal Fire said.

