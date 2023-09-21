What does the smoke look like where you live? Share your photos with us, email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include your name and location.

Air quality is expected to remain at poor levels through the end of the week as smoke continues to funnel into the region from fires burning in Northern California, weather officials said.

As of 11 a.m., most of Sonoma County had an air quality index ranging from the lower 100s to about 150, mimicking numbers from the previous day, according to PurpleAir. Windsor had a citywide average of 160.

Between 101 to 150, members of sensitive groups, such as older adults or those with asthma, could experience negative health effects. At 151, all residents may face adverse effects.

Sonoma County extended its health advisory, initially issued for Tuesday, through Thursday due to the continued prevalence of the smoke. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended the Spare the Air alert, which bans using wood-burning devices, through Friday.

A #SparetheAir Alert is in effect through 9/22. Smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon are impacting air quality in the Bay Area. Wood burning is banned. If you smell smoke, avoid exposure by staying indoors if heat allows. See more at https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs. pic.twitter.com/Z30cwbbENK — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 21, 2023

The smoke is not expected to dissipate Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said. Rather, it will likely increase due to the continued northerly winds.

Additional smoke will appear in the area and stick closer to the ground from Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Winds will slow late Thursday and into Friday morning, and smoke will begin to dissipate.

The air will get better, McCorkle said, but not quickly.

Update at 11 AM on 9/21: Smoke from wildfires in northern CA and southern OR continues to flow into our region today, but the smoke should start to diminish on Friday although some smoke might linger. Go to https://t.co/qjfO3U50EN to get the latest air quality forecasts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ctKvHFymKu — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 21, 2023

As this continues, officials recommend residents wear an N95 mask, limit outdoor exposure and exercise and make sure their air conditioning is set to recirculate.

Smoke could remain in the area until a cold front forming off the coast of the Pacific Northwest pushes into the North Bay early next week.

The front could possibly bring up to 1/4 of an inch of rain in lower elevations.

“It’s actually panning out to be a decent amount of rain,” McCorkle said Thursday.

