Smoke visible Thursday from prescribed burn near Stewarts Point

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 14, 2021, 10:48AM

Fire officials are warning of smoke that will be visible from a 60-acre prescribed burn planned for Thursday night in a remote section of Sonoma County near Stewarts Point.

The burn is set for 6-10 p.m. in the 13000 block of Stewarts Point Skaggs Spring Road, the Northern Sonoma County Fire District said.

Firefighters are planning to patrol the area for several days after the fire is out, according to the post.

The fire district and land owners in the area have preemptively burned more than 400 acres along Stewarts Point Skaggs Spring Road over the past year, officials said.

