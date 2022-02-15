Smoke visible Tuesday from prescribed burn near Geyserville

Smoke will be visible on Tuesday from a prescribed burn west of Geyserville, fire officials said.

The 10-acre burn at 6255 Dry Creek Road is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Northern Sonoma County Fire District, which is overseeing the project.

People should expect to see smoke in the area through at least the evening, and potentially for several days after, the district said in a Facebook post.

The burn “will help create a shaded fuel break connecting Dry Creek Road and Breezewood Road,” the district said.

It will take place on private property where the land owners have already reduced vegetation. The burn “will complete the project and consume most of the remaining ground fuel,” the district said.

The fire district has completed prescribed burns on about 500 acres of land since November 2020, officials said. On Tuesday, the district will be assisted by the Northern Sonoma County Fuel Crew, AmeriCorps NCCC Blue 9 Crew, Cirtuit Riders, Cal Fire and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District.

