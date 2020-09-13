Smoky haze may start to clear late Sunday

After enduring a week of dismal air quality, residents in Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area may soon get a reprieve from the smoke caused by wildfires burning up and down the West Coast.

Ryan Walbrun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey, said offshore winds at high elevations are expected to arrive Sunday, eventually bringing cleaner air to flush out much of the haze.

“There’s still a lot of smoke offshore, so even when we get the first burst of westerly winds, it will still bring smoke…” he said. “But I do think there’s reason for optimism as we get later into Sunday and into Monday.”

“Each day things should improve, at least for the Bay Area,” Walbrun added.

The smoke layer is believed to be about 3,000 feet deep, extending up from an elevation of 2,000 feet, meteorologist Will Pi said. So visibility and air quality will remain poor, but “we’re on the right track.”

Forecasters said shifting winds would not be strong enough to interfere with continued firefighting efforts in the North Bay or Mendocino County.

“As we get into later (Sunday), we are going to pick up a little bit as far as southerly winds, but with that we also are going to be going into a cooler, less dry pattern, so that should counter the shift in the winds,” said Chris Burling, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Eureka office, which handles forecasting for the areas in which the Oak fire and the massive August Complex are burning.

On Saturday, the air quality in Sonoma County again reached “unhealthy” levels, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Aaron Richardson, a spokesperson for the agency, said Saturday’s air quality readings in the North Bay were a “slight improvement” from Friday, when the smoky conditions were considered “very unhealthy.”

Air quality throughout the Bay Area is forecast to remain around the unhealthy level through most of Sunday, Richardson said, and could extend longer if winds fail to clear the smoke.

Saturday was the 26th consecutive day that Bay Area air quality regulators declared a Spare the Air day because of the haze and smog. The alert will remain in effect until at least Monday, which will mark 28 consecutive days.

“That doubles the previous record that we set in 2018, during the Camp fire,” Richardson said.

On Friday, the air in the North Bay and East Bay was the worst since wildfires first ignited last month, Richardson said. In Oakland, the air quality index level reached 218, a recent high for the entire in Bay Area based on readings by the local air quality agency.

Health officials warned residents to stay inside on days when air quality reaches unhealthy levels. Tiny particles in wildfire smoke and other pollutants can irritate the eyes, nose and respiratory system. Long-term exposure to those tiny bits can cause or aggravate heart and lung disease.

The relentless haze has been exacerbated by new and growing wildfires throughout Northern California, Washington and Oregon. And a marine layer that had kept smoke higher in the atmosphere earlier in the week has since started to dissipate, allowing the heavier smoke to drop, air quality officials said.

