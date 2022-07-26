Smoky Santa Rosa fire destroys homeless camp

A fire that started at a southwest Santa Rosa homeless camp and produced smoke that was visible throughout the city on Monday was doused by firefighters before it spread to nearby homes, a city official said.

The blaze, reported just before 11 a.m., was burning on a small city-owned parcel along Stony Point Road near Mesa Way. The grassy sliver of land is bordered by a sound wall along the road and a fence surrounding a residential yard.

There was “a large, black column of smoke showing all over Santa Rosa,” said Paul Lowenthal, the city’s division chief fire marshal.

Santa Rosa firefighters put the blaze out within minutes, according to Lowenthal. He said it grew to about 40 feet by 7 feet and destroyed the camp, which included one tent.

No buildings were damaged. A firefighter got a minor injury while working the blaze, Lowenthal said.

Firefighters saw somebody running away from the site of the fire, but authorities were unable to find that person, according to Lowenthal.

Inspectors couldn’t determine the cause of the fire because the area was heavily damaged, but they pinpointed its origin to the camp, Lowenthal said. He added there were no obvious ignition sources and no sign that somebody had been cooking when the blaze started.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.