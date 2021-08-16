Hazy skies expected Monday as smoke from California wildfires descends on Bay Area

Smoke from the massive wildfires burning across Northern California is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area for the fifth day in a row on Monday, air quality officials said.

As blazes like the Dixie Fire in Northern California and several others in Southern Oregon continue to burn in the dry summer heat, much of the American west has been engulfed in smoky skies. Wind patterns have kept skies clear in the Bay Area for several weeks, but since Thursday the coastal mountain ranges have become faint outlines under a thick gray haze as winds bring wildfire smoke in.

The smoky sky was not expected to pose health risks or a Spare the Air Alert, said Bay Area Air Quality Management District spokesman Walter Wallace Sunday. But the smoke will continue to have a visual impact on Bay Area residents, prompting the district to issue a smoke advisory for Sunday through Monday.

"We're calling it an advisory namely for visual impacts and some pockets of poor air quality at high elevations," Wallace said. "At the ground level, probably not so much health concerns. But at higher elevation levels, if you do smell smoke, you are being affected."

Wallace warned that people with respiratory disorders should stay home and limit outdoor time during the advisory period. The AirNow air quality index showed moderate levels of pollutants in the air Sunday afternoon.

Wallace also said with weather patterns being so unpredictable, it's hard to say whether more smoke will pour into the area after Monday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said the Bay Area thankfully isn't getting the brunt of the smoke coming from wildfires to the north. A wind change coming late Monday should help to dissipate the smoke, Murdock said.

"And as we head into Tuesday, we're setting up for a wind change that will send smoke more toward Nevada and Utah," Murdock said.

Murdock added that the smoky skies won't do much to change temperatures in the area. The National Weather Service tweaked forecast temperatures Sunday to account for smoke blocking sunlight, but Sunday and Monday were still expected to be the hottest days of the week with the temperatures in the 80s and 90s inland.