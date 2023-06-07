Smoke from Canada wildfires has been moving across the U.S. in the last month, causing millions of Midwest, East Coast and Canada residents to live under hazy skies and prompting air quality alerts from the Midwest to New England.

While California has not seen the dramatic aerial effects of these fires, the fallout is reminiscent of the day the sky turned orange in the Bay Area in September 2020, when dozens of wildfires in the state led to “unprecedented” conditions.

