Smoky skies possible in Santa Rosa from fire department training burns

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 9, 2022, 8:13AM
Smoke will likely be visible in west Santa Rosa this week from a series of fire department training burns, official said.

The burns are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will take place at the city’s Municipal Services Center at 55 Stony Point Road.

