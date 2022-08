Smoky skies possible in Santa Rosa from fire department training burns

Smoke will likely be visible in west Santa Rosa this week from a series of fire department training burns, official said.

The burns are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will take place at the city’s Municipal Services Center at 55 Stony Point Road.

